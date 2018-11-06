Modi government’s plan for cash strapped ONGC; focus on big fields, let private firms operate small ones

By: | Updated: November 6, 2018 12:15 PM

The government is mulling a plan to let state-run explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) focus on the big fields and allow private companies to carry out operations in “ small and marginal fields."

ONGC is currently cash-starved especially after buying out Hindustan Petroleum Corp and balining out  Gujarat State Petroleum Corp in fiscal 2017-18. (Reuters)

The government is mulling a plan to let state-run explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) focus on the big fields and allow private companies to carry out operations in “ small and marginal fields,” The Indian Express reported. The petroleum ministry on October 12, in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showed through a presentation that while 95 per cent of company’s production was from 60 large fields, 149 smaller fields contributed just five percent.

The ministry made a suggestion that private companies could be allowed to take over the smaller fields as ONGC can concentrate on the large fields that contribute to its revenues the most, the report said. The state-run explorer could rope in technology partners via production enhancement contracts (PEC) or technical service arrangements.

Also read: Share market LIVE UPDATES: Sensex opens 125 points higher, Nifty above 10,550; VEDL, Tata Motors shares surge

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Post meeting, a six-member committee under NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant was constituted, with a November 10 timeline, to present a plan after making consultation with all stakeholders, the report said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley; Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; ONGC chairman and managing director Shashi Shanker; Oil India Ltd (OIL) CMD Utpal Bora and Petroleum Secretary M M Kutty were the other members present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, ONGC is currently cash-starved especially after buying out Hindustan Petroleum Corp and bailing out  Gujarat State Petroleum Corp in fiscal 2017-18. The state-run explorer, in August 2017, acquired 80 percent stake in GSPC’s KG basin gas block for Rs 7,738 crore which was followed by purchase of the central government’s entire 51.11 percent stake in oil refining and marketing company HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Modi government’s plan for cash strapped ONGC; focus on big fields, let private firms operate small ones
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition