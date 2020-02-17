Modi government is sure of Air India disinvestment this time! Aviation Minister reveals reasons

The Modi government gave its in-principle approval to the disinvestment of Air India in 2017.

Air India disinvestment: Ever since the Modi government gave its in-principle approval to the disinvestment of Air India in 2017, the national carrier’s bidding process has failed to take off. The first disinvestment process for Air India had turned out to be a disaster, with not even a single bidder showing interest. However, this time, there would be no such problem in the process, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told PTI on Monday.

The reason why the Modi government is optimistic about the disinvestment process this time around is that the prospective buyers have shown interest in acquiring Air India and that is “reassuring”, Puri added. Puri further said that the government wanted Air India to continue flying under the same brand name for the next few years.

However, certain stakeholders have long been unsure of what their fate would be once the national carrier is disinvested and privatised. The employees have been ill at ease on whether their careers would proceed on the same path as those of Jet Airways employees. Trying to qualm their fears and worries, the minister said that irrespective of the bidders, the employees’ requirements would be kept first in the decisions regarding Air India. Moreover, he said that the “good work” of the employees was not only appreciated but they would also be considered in any arrangement with the successor.

In the Preliminary Information Memorandum issued for the sale of government’s stake in Air India a few weeks ago, the Centre put forth the condition that any successor would have to ensure the continuity of the brand name.

Speaking at an event, Puri told the employees that the strongest support on their futures is coming from the government itself, adding that no airline can run without its people. He further said that since there has not been any recruitment in Air India for a long time and there is no surplus personnel in Air India, any future owner would require the staff currently employed by the national carrier.