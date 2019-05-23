title-bar

Modi 2.0: India Inc cheers BJP’s win; Anand Mahindra, Uday Kotak, others have this to say

Updated: May 23, 2019 4:12:55 PM

As saffron surge sweeps through most parts of the country, reactions pour in congratulating BJP-led NDA.

pm modi congratulated for winning indian general elections by us and other world leadersWith Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to retain power, the bigwigs in the corporate sector have also expressed their opinion on the microblogging site Twitter.

As saffron surge sweeps through most parts of the country, reactions pour in congratulating BJP-led NDA. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to retain power, the bigwigs in the corporate sector have also expressed their opinion on the microblogging site Twitter. Most of the business honchos have talked about the new government getting an opportunity to complete the unfinished agenda during the next five years. They have also said that the economy may further bloom under a stable government. Here is how top shots of India’s corporate world reacted:

Speaking to ET Now, Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said that the rural economic development is the need of the hour. There is a need to build a sustainable model for growth, she added. A single slab GST is good for economic growth and the indirect tax structure needs to be further simplified, she noted.

Veteran industrialist and Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej congratulated the Modi government and said that the new government need to bring down the corporate tax rates that are among the highest in the world.

