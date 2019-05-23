Modi 2.0: India Inc cheers BJP’s win; Anand Mahindra, Uday Kotak, others have this to say

As saffron surge sweeps through most parts of the country, reactions pour in congratulating BJP-led NDA. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to retain power, the bigwigs in the corporate sector have also expressed their opinion on the microblogging site Twitter. Most of the business honchos have talked about the new government getting an opportunity to complete the unfinished agenda during the next five years. They have also said that the economy may further bloom under a stable government. Here is how top shots of India\u2019s corporate world reacted: Time for transformation of India. Time for deep reform. I dream of us as a global superpower in my lifetime. Heartiest congratulations to @narendramodi , the BJP, and the NDA. \u2014 Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) May 23, 2019 Size of the country (Land mass+population) X Size of the Economy X Size of the election mandate = Leader\u2019s Power Quotient. By the measure of this crude formula, @narendramodi is about to become the most powerful, democratically elected leader in the world today. \u2014 anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 23, 2019 In the dark of the night, when the others were in deep slumber, the Chowkidar kept awake. He went after corruption, gagged illegal money and gave a fitting response to terror attacks. The nation is upbeat, the economy will boom and investments will happen.#ElecctionResults2019 \u2014 Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 23, 2019 Speaking to ET Now, Biocon\u2019s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said that the rural economic development is the need of the hour. There is a need to build a sustainable model for growth, she added. A single slab GST is good for economic growth and the indirect tax structure needs to be further simplified, she noted. Veteran industrialist and Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej congratulated the Modi government and said that the new government need to bring down the corporate tax rates that are among the highest in the world.