Mobilizing investments for SDGs requires coordination between public, private institutions, says Sunil Mittal

Mobilizing investments for SDGs requires unprecedented coordination between public and private institutions, Sunil Mittal said.

Even though aligning the complex global financial system with sustainable development goals (SDGs) is challenging, it’s not an impossible task, said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises. However, it can only be achieved through a proper coordination between public and private institutions, he said while co-chairing the World Economic Forum (WEF) second annual ‘Sustainable Development Impact Summit’ currently going on in New York.

“Mobilizing investments for SDGs requires unprecedented coordination between public and private institutions. It also requires significant reform to global financial regulation and financial institutions,” Sunil Bharti Mittal said at the event.

“The global business community has an important role to play in the creation of a financial system aligned with sustainable development. Orienting a complex global financial system towards the SDGs has it challenges, but it can be done,” Sunil Bharti Mittal also said.

The other co-chairs at the summit were Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Prime Minister of Denmark; Barbara Novick, Vice-Chairman, BlackRock, USA and Bruktawit Tigabu, Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director, Whiz Kids Workshop, USA.

For deployment of emerging technologies and innovative business models for affordable digital infrastructure and services, facilitation by policy and regulatory measures is needed, Sunil Mittal also said on the sidelines of WEF Forum.