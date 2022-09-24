Mobiles, home appliances, furnitures top Flipkart sale

Early trends from the ninth edition of ‘The Big Billion Days’ (TBBD), Flipkart’s annual flagship event, found that the overall consumer sentiment towards festive shopping was very positive, the company said on Friday. Further, categories such as mobiles, large appliances, fashion, furniture and home appliances saw the greatest interest and demand among buyers.

Consumers also displayed an appetite for making high-value electronic purchases online, with products like laptops, smart watches and TrueWireless earphones seeing the highest demand.

The BGMH category saw great traction, too. Makeup and fragrance category also saw high traction among consumers with kajal being the most in-demand product — one unit being sold every second. Essentially, BGMH is an amalgamation of multiple categories like books, beauty, personal care, baby care, toys, home decor, sports and fitness. In the sports and fitness category, bicycles were the highest-selling product with one unit selling every second.

In the social commerce space, Shopsy drew majority of customers from Tier-2 cities and beyond with sarees, men’s t-shirts and headphones being the most popular products. Tier-2 and smaller cities account for increasing share of sellers and customers, the company said. Even small stores saw an increased participation. The number of kiranas partnering with Flipkart for TBBD deliveries grew from 27,000 kiranas in 2019 to 0.2 million in 2022.

Also Read: Amazon same-day delivery facility now in non-metros

Interestingly, easy payment options with Flipkart Pay Later equated monthly instalment (EMI) also saw a 12X increase in adoption.

Flipkart said the highest orders came from New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities, including Berhampur, Howrah, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Karnal, Patna, Bhuwaneshwar, Visakhapatnam, Surat, Agra, Ghaziabad.

With 1.6 million users per second, TBBD 2022 witnessed an unprecedented number of concurrent users on the app. The number of Flipkart Plus customers, who get early access to the sale, saw “a healthy growth” when compared with last year’s event.

Manjari Singhal, senior director – customer, growth and events, Flipkart, said, “The Big Billion Days is one of the largest events involving all our ecosystem partners. This year’s event is special for many reasons — the growing strength of our seller and partner ecosystem; the innovations that have enabled access to greater inclusivity and affordability for consumers; the positive impact we have had on local economies in terms of business opportunities and job creation; and the success of our initiatives in making our operations more sustainable. We will continue to explore new ways to create greater value for all our stakeholders in the future too, guided by our core tenets of inclusivity, affordability, innovation, and impact.”