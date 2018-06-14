Mobile players to discuss roadmap for ‘Make in India 2.0’ and 5G at Mobile device summit

The Mobile Device Summit 2018 will feature sessions on four important themes – Make in India Version 2.0

As the telecom industry ushering into 5G enabaled mobile devices and Make in India Ver 2.0, close to 200 plus mobile brands has decided to come together to discuss the key pressing issue of mobile players under the banner of a newly established mobile industry body, The Mobile Association (TMA) in a day long day-long summit on “Harmonising Growth of Mobile Devices in India” on 18th June 2018 in New Delhi.

Already government is putting big focus on 5G and Make in India and trying to resolve business issues of telecom operators, the government is working to connect all the dots to ensure that India does not miss the 5G services bus.

The Mobile Device Summit 2018 will feature sessions on four important themes – Make in India Version 2.0, Preparing for the 5G Device Ecosystem, Testing Compliances in the New Regime and Mobile Device Security in the Connected World.

“With the rise of cutting-edge digital technologies and innovations in the mobile sector ‘Make in India’ has become one of the largest start-up incubation experiments in the world. As a result, both the government and the industry are keenly aware of the need to enable a viable ecosystem and adopt best-in-class technology for the growth and proliferation of mobile devices in India,” said the first President of The Mobile Association, Ms. Bhawna Kumari.

Bhupesh Raseen, Chairman, Mobile Advisory Committee, TMA said, “With Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) running trials as a precursor to commercial launch of 5G services, an equal emphasis needs to be placed on ensuring adequate availability of 5G-enabled smart mobile devices.

“Mobile device makers are committed to support enhancement of manufacturing and product development capabilities for ensuring world-class ‘5G-Ready, Made in India’ devices across all user segments,” summed up Bhawna.

TMA represents over 200 mobile device brands and manufacturers including Google, Huawei, Itel, Intex, Karbonn, Lava, OnePlus, Oppo, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony and others from across the world who are currently catering to India’s 1 billion plus mobile subscribers. The Mobile Association is a non-profit industry body whose focus is on designing favourable policies through advocacy and empowering the mobile device ecosystem in building a smarter, well-secured technology framework for the ultimate benefit of society at large.