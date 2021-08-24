Mobile phone export jumps over three-fold to Rs 4,300 cr in Jun quarter: ICEA

Mobile phones’ exports had stood at around Rs 1,300 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe, according to the ICEA.

India’s mobile phone exports jumped over three-folds to Rs 4,300 crore during the April-June 2021 quarter, showing signs of recovery and growth in the segment, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said ob Tuesday.

Mobile phones’ exports had stood at around Rs 1,300 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe, according to the ICEA.

“The mobile handset manufacturing industry is continuing its growth juggernaut and its historic journey to meet its objective of becoming the world’s number one manufacturing destination in sync with the Prime Minister’s (Narendra Modi) vision,” ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said in a statement.

He added that despite the second COVID-19 wave, the industry has made significant progress in manufacturing and exports, backed by the government’s prudent policy to continue manufacturing and the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Mohindroo said electronic goods’ exports have also shown a tremendous rise of 100 per cent year-on-year during the first quarter of the current financial year, crossing the Rs 20,000-crore-mark.

“There is a sharp decline in the imports of mobile phones to a minuscule Rs 600 crore during the first quarter of 2021-22, which was Rs 3,100 crore for the similar period in 2020-21. This is at an all-time low since 2014-15,” he said.

Mohindroo also said the industry is showing impressive growth defying all the odds during these difficult times, and is on a path of regaining the momentum as envisaged in the National Policy on Electronics 2019.

According to the ICEA data, imports of laptops and tablets saw over 50 per cent jump to Rs 10,000 crore during the June 2021 quarter, compared with over Rs 6,000 crore in 2020-21.

“Our endeavour is to replicate the success of mobile phone manufacturing in India to ‘IT hardware’ (desktops, laptops and tablets).

“We are working with the government to create suitable policy intervention to support and create an ecosystem to build large-scale manufacturing of these products in India, and cater to at least 25 per cent of the global requirement,” Mohindroo said.