MNCs may get reprieve in trademark cases

The country’s patents and trademarks office is starting a pilot project to liquidate the pendency of trademark cases, through mediation or conciliation process. The initiative by the Controller General of Patents, Design & Trade Marks (CGPDTM) in collaboration with Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA) will undertake those cases, where the two warring parties have given consent for the exercise.

According to the pilot project, initially 500 pending opposition or rectification matters at the Delhi Trade Marks Registry will be taken up. It is learnt that the exercise will be taken across other trade marks registries. It is estimated that close to 1,30,000 trademark disputes are pending in the country.

Multi-national giants such as PepsiCo, Nestle, Roche, Timex Corporation and Mitsumi Electronic Co of Japan are likely to get reprieve out of their long-stretched trademark tussles with the desi companies, if they accept the offer of conciliation and arrive at an amicable solution. The MNCs, which have been battling legal fight to protect their well known labels for periods stretching up to even two decades, are among the 500 cases listed by the trade marks office, for speedy disposal through conciliation process.

In PepsiCo’s case, they started the fight with a Delhi company in 2003. When an application by Dhanpat Rai Arora — trading as Delhi Trading Syndicate — seeking trade mark Pepsi for his tooth pick product got published in Trade Mark Journal in 2003, the global beverages giant, opposed the move tooth and nail. In its opposition, filed in December 2003, the soft drinks major accused the Delhi company of dishonesty and malafide intention.

“The applicant has no reason whatsoever for adopting and identical trademark Pepsi except with a view to trading upon and benefiting from the reputation and goodwill attached to our said trademark,” PepsiCo said.

Societe Des Products Nestle S A of Switzerland, came to know in 1997 that a Delhi- based trading company, Gautam Sons (P) Ltd had filed for registration of trademark ‘Kitkat’ in Class 25- that included shoes of all kinds. Nestle moved the Trade Marks Registry with an opposition, alleging that the desi company wanted to ride on the reputation of the trademark.

Swiss pharma major Roche upped the ante against registration of trademark Valipam- as applied by Balwan Singh-trading as Tas Med (India) Pvt Ltd.of Chandigarh-in Class 5 medicines. The application was filed in 2001 and TM Journal in 2003.

Roche in its opposition said it is an internationally acclaimed manufacturer of pharmaceutical preparations and products and one of its registered trademarks is Valium, which is registered in India, after the same having been advertised in the Trade Marks Journal. The Swiss major argued that the impugned trademark Valipam as sought to be registered by Tas Med (India) is deceptively and confusingly similar to its registered trademark Valium.

According to sources, the whole process of resolving the trade mark dispute has been getting delayed due to administrative issues. If an opposition was filed, it would take almost an year for the trademark office to send the notice to the applicant. There are oppositions pending for 10 to 20 years.