MMRDA launches longest steel deck on Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has successfully launched the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link’s (MTHL) longest Orthotropic Steel Deck, weighing as much as six Boeing aircraft, officials said on Tuesday.

The MTHL project will link south Mumbai with Navi Mumbai township. The MMRDA, a Maharashtra government agency, is the implementing authority for the 21.8 km six-lane MTHL project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

When completed, it would be the longest sea bridge in India and would cater to 70,000 vehicles daily.

The longest Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD), launched on Monday evening, of package-1 of about 20 km long Trans-Harbour link, is 180 metres long and weighs 2,400 metric tonnes, as heavy as five-six Boeing aircraft, the MMRDA said in a release.

This is the 14th Orthotropic Steel Desk out of the total 38 OSDs to be erected as part of the project, it said.

It is the second 180 metres long OSD of package-1 which was launched on Monday evening. The first one was launched on April 1 this year, the MMRDA said.

The OSD is a steel deck superstructure that has lesser self-weight than concrete or composite. However, it will carry the vehicular load more efficiently and improve the load-carrying capacity of the bridge as compared to the concrete superstructure for a similar span, the release said.

“It is a significant milestone that team MMRDA has reached in the MTHL (project). The teams are moving in sync with our catch-up plan towards commissioning the project by next year-end,” MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas said.