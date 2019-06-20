M&M to hike passenger vehicles prices by up to Rs 36,000 from July

By: |
New Delhi | Published: June 20, 2019 2:11:32 AM

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will increase the prices of its passenger vehicles (PVs) by up to Rs 36,000, effective July 1, on account of new safety features provided to comply with the automotive industry standard (AIS) 145 norms.

Mahindra SUVs that will take a substantial price increase are the Scorpio, Bolero, TUV300 and KUV100 NXT, while brands such as the XUV500 and Marazzo will see marginal increase.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will increase the prices of its passenger vehicles (PVs) by up to Rs 36,000, effective July 1, on account of new safety features provided to comply with the automotive industry standard (AIS) 145 norms.

As per the AIS 145 norms, cars will have to be equipped with safety features, including overspeed alert, seat belt warning, airbags, speed warning and reverse parking assist. Rajan Wadhera, president – automotive sector, M&M, said safety has been at the core of M&M’s product development process.

“However, the safety regulatory requirement has led to some cost increases,” he added.

Mahindra SUVs that will take a substantial price increase are the Scorpio, Bolero, TUV300 and KUV100 NXT, while brands such as the XUV500 and Marazzo will see marginal increase.

The firm had taken a price hike with effect from April 1 on its range of personal and commercial vehicles by 0.5-2.7%, resulting in a rise of Rs 5,000-Rs 73,000.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. M&M to hike passenger vehicles prices by up to Rs 36,000 from July
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop