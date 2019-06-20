M&M to hike passenger vehicles prices by up to Rs 36,000 from July

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will increase the prices of its passenger vehicles (PVs) by up to Rs 36,000, effective July 1, on account of new safety features provided to comply with the automotive industry standard (AIS) 145 norms. As per the AIS 145 norms, cars will have to be equipped with safety features, including overspeed alert, seat belt warning, airbags, speed warning and reverse parking assist. Rajan Wadhera, president - automotive sector, M&M, said safety has been at the core of M&M\u2019s product development process. \u201cHowever, the safety regulatory requirement has led to some cost increases,\u201d he added. Mahindra SUVs that will take a substantial price increase are the Scorpio, Bolero, TUV300 and KUV100 NXT, while brands such as the XUV500 and Marazzo will see marginal increase. The firm had taken a price hike with effect from April 1 on its range of personal and commercial vehicles by 0.5-2.7%, resulting in a rise of Rs 5,000-Rs 73,000.