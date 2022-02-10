  • MORE MARKET STATS

M&M reports over two-fold increase in Q3 PAT at Rs 1,353 crore

Revenue for the third quarter rose by 8 per cent to Rs 15,239 crore, as against Rs 14,057 crore in the year-ago period, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Written by PTI
The Mumbai-based company had posted a standalone PAT of Rs 531 crore in the October-December period of previous fiscal.

Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday reported over two-fold increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,353 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company said it sold 1,18,174 vehicles during the period under review, down 2 per cent from 1,21,133 units in the third quarter of last fiscal. M&M tractor sales declined by 9 per cent to 91,769 units in the third quarter, as against 1,00,696 units in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, the Mahindra Group reported a PAT of Rs 1,987 crore, as compared to Rs 1,268 crore in the Q3 of 2020-21. Revenue rose to Rs 23,594 crore in the third quarter, as against Rs 21,626 crore in the year-ago period.

“We have seen improved performance across multiple businesses as reflected in our consolidated performance. Our Auto business has done well despite supply-side challenges, while our farm business has shown market share increase despite a slowdown in the market,” M&M Managing Director & CEO Anish Shah noted.

