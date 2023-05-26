M&M Q4FY23 profit up 17.8% at Rs 2,636.67 crore; auto biz led the way with 62% growth

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday posted its fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 2,636.67 crore, up 17.8 per cent as against Rs 2,237.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 32,365.60 crore, up 24.8 per cent in comparison to Rs 25,934.40 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. For the full year, the company posted a profit of Rs 10,281.50 crore, up 56.3 per cent from the previous year. “This was driven by successful mega launches in Automotive, steady growth at Farm Equipment, strong operating performance at Financial Services and value unlocking through monetisation/partnerships,” it said in a regulatory filing. The Board also recommended a dividend of Rs 16.25, that is, 325 per cent per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year.

“It has been a blockbuster year for the group. Auto led the way with record-breaking launches, as we regained the #1 position for SUV revenue market share. LCVs, Farm equipment, and electric 3 wheelers continue to strengthen our leadership position,” said Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, M&M Ltd.