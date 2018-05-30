M&M net rises 50% but UV market share slides

VS Parthasarathy, Group CFO at M&M, pointed out that rising commodity prices and liquidity situation, especially for their vendors and dealers, have been some of the challenges.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday beat analysts’ estimates on all fronts by posting a 50% year-on-year rise in its net profits for the quarter ended March 2018 at Rs 1,155 crore, led by robust volume growth in its tractor as well as automotive business. The figure includes profit for Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers as well. Revenues increased by 26% for the quarter to Rs 13,189 crore compared with the same period a year ago. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 70% at Rs 1,994.99 crore while Ebitda margin grew by 390 basis points to 15.1% compared with the same period last year.

During the quarter, volume growth in the automotive segment was due to stronger sales in rural market plus the low base during the same quarter last year on account of demonetisation. Tractor sales were also helped during the quarter due to positive rural demand. During the quarter, the number of vehicles sold increased 20% to 1.56 lakh crore units while tractor sales increased 44% to 66,885 units. However, M&M, which in the automotive segment is basically a utility vehicle player, saw its market share during the quarter in the segment decline to 26.32% compared with 30.39% in the same period last year.

It also lost its numero uno position in terms of sales of UVs to Maruti Suzuki during the quarter. Margins in the automotive segment were ahead of estimates because of lesser discounts. For the full year 2018, the company recorded an 18% growth in its net profits at Rs 4,623.22 crore. M&M managing director Pawan Goenka said that company had witnessed the best quarter ever in Q4FY18.

“Auto sector grew by 20% which is the highest ever volume growth in 21 quarters. The farm equipment sector or the tractor sector grew by 40% in the quarter which is the highest ever growth in 51 quarters for tractors,” he said. Goenka also pointed out that financial year 2018 was a very good year both for auto industry as well as tractor industry.

“Tractor industry grew by almost 22%, which is the highest growth in eight years for the industry, taking the industry volume to more than 7 lakh tractors which is 10% higher than the previous high.

The growth drivers were the overall economic growth in our country, two consecutive years of good monsoon, four good harvests, government focus on development of rural and agri sectors and sustained investment in infrastructure and affordable finance,” he said. M&M expects its tractor business to grow at 8-10% in fiscal year 2019 and anticipates commercial vehicle industry growth at 10-12%.

The company, however, did indicate concerns on rising crude oil and commodity prices along with the possibility of an interest rate hike. VS Parthasarathy, Group CFO at M&M, pointed out that rising commodity prices and liquidity situation, especially for their vendors and dealers, have been some of the challenges. “But this is not as much of a concern as was initially thought to be when there was so much trouble in the banking sector,” he said. The board of directors has recommended a post bonus dividend of `7.50 per share. On Tuesday, shares of M&M closed 2.26% higher at `868.80 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.