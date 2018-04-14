M&M launches its luxury EV brand in Europe

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said it will be launching its luxury electric car brand, Automobili Pininfarina, in Europe, with the first hypercar scheduled for 2020. (Reuters)

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said it will be launching its luxury electric car brand, Automobili Pininfarina, in Europe, with the first hypercar scheduled for 2020. In a release, the company said the brand will “design, engineer and manufacture high technology, extreme performance, luxury EVs for the most discerning global customers”. Indicating that the new company will draw “pedigree and design vocabulary of the Pininfarina”, Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group, said, “We will develop a rare collector’s item that only a handful of connoisseurs will ever own. It will be an innovative and pioneering product powered by high technology.”

He added: “Mahindra Group has bet big on EVs. They are the future, and when power, beauty and high-end EV technology come together in one car, it will be the perfect luxury vehicle.” Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M, and chairman, Mahindra Racing, said, “We believe that this is the perfect time to launch Automobili Pininfarina, given Mahindra’s growing EV expertise. Pininfarina’s design expertise that will allow us to develop stylish, extreme-performance, electric vehicles for global markets.” Automobili Pininfarina GmbH, the new company under which the luxury EV brand would exist, will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra Overseas Investment Company, Mauritius.