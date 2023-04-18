Mitsubishi to build $222-mn AC factory at Mahindra’s Chennai industrial park

Mitsubishi Electric will set up a plant at a cost of $222 million over 52 acres to manufacture air-conditioners and compressors at Origins by Mahindra, an industrial park in Chennai.

Mahindra Industrial Park, Chennai (MIPCL), is a joint venture of Mahindra World City Developers and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan.

The new factory will be Mitsubishi Electric’s first air conditioners and compressors manufacturing facility in India. This factory will cater to the growing air-conditioner demand in the domestic market and is expected to begin operations by October 2025.

Once fully operational, the factory will enable Mitsubishi Electric to achieve an annual production capability of 300,000 units of room air-conditioners and 650,000 units of compressors. The plant will be equipped with the latest technologies adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety.

Kazuhiko Tamura, MD of Mitsubishi Electric, India, said, “We grew the air conditioner business by expanding its sales channels and establishing a market position as a premium brand supplying a wide variety of high-quality, high-performance products.”

“The new manufacturing facility is expected to strongly support stable product supply as the Indian market continues to grow due to its increasing population and expanding economy. It also will strengthen development capacities to meet local demands and provide product life cycle solution incorporating air conditioning and refrigeration equipment,” he said.

The first phase of the industrial park, spread over 307 acres, is a preferred industrial destination for multiple customers, including those from Japan and Taiwan.

Rajaram Pai, chief business officer, industrial, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “This achievement marks a significant milestone in our journey towards establishing a world-class ecosystem for businesses to prosper and succeed. Our strategic location, coupled with our robust infrastructure and commitment to sustainability, positions us as a leading destination for the manufacturing industry. ”

The industrial park is strategically located on the NH-16 and within the influence zone of Chennai – Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) and Chennai – Vizag Industrial Corridor (CVIC) near Ponneri.

It has proximity to three major ports of Chennai namely Chennai Port, Ennore Port and Kattupalli Port and boasts an excellent connectivity to the CBD area of Chennai city.