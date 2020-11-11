Mitsubishi picks up minority stake in TVS Supply Chain Solutions

It will, however, continue to hold a residual stake and remains a key strategic investment partner for TVS SCS.

Japanese firm Mitsubishi has picked up a minority stake in TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) for an undisclosed sum. TVS SCS is a leading integrated supply chain management services company and part of the $8.5 billion TVS group.

Mitsubishi’s investment is through a secondary market transaction which will allow an existing investor, Tata Opportunities Fund, to secure a partial exit. Tata Opportunities Fund initially came on board in 2015 as a minority partner and has invested across multiple rounds in TVS SCS to fund acquisitions and to support future growth. It will, however, continue to hold a residual stake and remains a key strategic investment partner for TVS SCS.

R Dinesh, MD, TVS SCS, said, “I am delighted to welcome Mitsubishi Corporation. TVS SCS has successfully pivoted into new segments and addressed opportunities arising out of Covid through customer-focused offerings and digital capabilities. Our innovative solutions and differentiated approach make TVS SCS a preferred supply chain partner to our clients. Through our partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation, we aim to accelerate our growth in the years to come.”

For TVS SCS, this investment will further strengthen its leadership position to a much larger customer footprint by extending its complete suite of digital supply chain solutions and value-added services.

The company’s key strength has been its ability to provide globally integrated solutions by leveraging its digital capabilities together with its international footprint across UK / Europe, Asia and the USA. The company adopts emerging technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and vision technology to develop new mobility solutions for its customers.

TVS SCS has grown to become an Indian multinational company providing integrated supply chain services to sectors like automobile, beverages, IT, healthcare, telecom, retail, FMCG and defence globally.