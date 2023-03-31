Mistakes that startups should avoid while preparing to go for an IPO

– By Manoj Sharma

Going public through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) is a significant milestone for any startup, as it provides access to public capital and enhances the company’s visibility and reputation. It can provide a significant amount of capital to fuel growth, increase brand recognition, and provide liquidity for early investors. However, deciding when to go public is a critical strategic decision that requires careful consideration of various factors. Before considering an IPO, a company must have a solid financial track record and demonstrate consistent revenue growth and profitability. It must have a clear understanding of its financial projections and the ability to meet market expectations.

Market conditions play a crucial role in determining the timing of an IPO. The company should assess the overall economic conditions, industry trends, and the appetite of investors for new offerings. The company should assess its potential for growth and expansion and determine if going public is the best way to finance its future growth. It should also evaluate if it can withstand the scrutiny and pressure of being a public company. Going public involves complying with a complex set of regulations, therefore, a company, especially start-ups must evaluate its readiness to meet the regulatory requirements and costs. Start-ups must comply with SEBI’s corporate governance guidelines, including the appointment of independent directors, disclosure of related-party transactions, and implementation of an effective risk management framework.

The process of going for an IPO is a fairly complex and challenging process for start-ups and there are several mistakes that they should avoid in order to increase their chances of success. By avoiding these common mistakes, startups can increase their chances of success when preparing for an IPO.

1. Ignoring the importance of financials: Before going public, startups need to have strong financials that meet the requirements of investors and regulators. This includes having a solid revenue stream, healthy margins, and a clear plan for future growth.

2. Failing to establish a strong management team: Investors will be looking for a management team that is capable of leading the company through the IPO process and beyond. Startups should make sure that they have experienced executives in place who can provide strong leadership and strategic guidance.

3. Overestimating the company’s valuation: Startups may be tempted to inflate their valuation in order to generate more interest from investors, but this can backfire if the market doesn’t support their valuation. It’s important to have a realistic understanding of the company’s value and communicate that clearly to investors.

4. Neglecting to conduct due diligence: Due diligence is a critical part of the IPO process, and startups should be prepared to undergo a thorough review of their financials, operations, and legal compliance. Neglecting to conduct due diligence can lead to unexpected issues that could delay or derail the IPO.

5. Focusing too much on short-term goals: While the IPO process can be focused on short-term goals, startups need to keep their long-term vision in mind. Investors will be looking for a company that has a solid plan for sustainable growth and profitability.

6. Underestimating the importance of marketing and communication: The success of an IPO depends on the ability to generate interest and excitement among investors. Startups should invest in strong marketing and communication efforts to build awareness of their company and generate interest in the IPO.

In conclusion, going for an IPO provides a conducive environment for start-ups to raise capital and for investors to participate in their growth story while ensuring transparency and good corporate governance practices. However, it requires careful planning and execution. A startup should consider an IPO only when it has a solid financial track record, growth potential, market conditions are favorable, it is mature and stable, and it can meet the regulatory requirements. By focusing on the factors mentioned above, companies can increase their chances of a successful IPO and achieve their fundraising and growth objectives.

(Manoj Sharma is the Co-Founder and Director of Policybazaar.)