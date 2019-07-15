Missed targets: Pace of CPSE capex moderates, finally

As many as 35 CPSEs and DUs with annual capex plans of Rs 500 crore and above invested Rs 4.36 lakh crore in FY19, which was 92% of the yearly target.

The combined capital expenditure by the central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and departmental undertakings (DUs) such as the NHAI and the Indian Railways has moderated during FY19, but still contributed in good measure to fixed assets creation in the economy amid persistent weakness in private investments. These entities have fallen short of their ambitious capex targets set at the beginning of the year after the accelerated pace gathered in FY18.

As many as 35 CPSEs and DUs with annual capex plans of Rs 500 crore and above invested Rs 4.36 lakh crore in FY19, which was 92% of the yearly target. On a year-on-year basis, however, capex by these entities fell 1.1%, in what reflected the drying up of cash reserves with them owing to robust investments made over the last few years on the government’s prodding. The liberal dividends they are made to pay and buybacks also depleted their surplus cash.

More than 80% of the capex by these entities in FY19 are from their own surpluses and extra budgetary resources (loans) while only the balance came from the Union Budget. The Budget capex for the year was cut by 4% from the revised estimate (RE) level to Rs 3.03 lakh crore and this also helped the Centre to contain the fiscal deficit at the RE level of 3.4% of GDP.

Having witnessed double-digit growth in recent quarters, expansion in gross fixed capital formation crashed to just 3.6% in the March quarter, indicating private investors are still reluctant to take the plunge.

The capex data from the specified CPSEs and DUs signal that public spending, which was a key growth driver in FY18, has somewhat retained that role in FY19 as well. Among the government agencies, railways was the largest investor in FY19, followed by NHAI, ONGC and IOC (see chart). The railways fell short of its investment target by about 9% in FY19. But it was still the highest capex by the railways in a year.

NHAI, which constructed highways at the rate of 9 km per day in FY19, invested about Rs 94,717 crore and fell short of the capex target by 16%. The overall CPSE capex was aided by petroleum companies, both in upstream and downstream. Indian Oil’s capex in FY19 stood at Rs 26,548 crore, which was 116% of the target for the year. ONGC’s capex was Rs 28,738 crore, which was only 4% less than the target.

NTPC, which has about 17 GW of capacity under construction, invested Rs 26,231 crore, or 118% of its FY19

target.

Of the CPSEs and departmental agencies, 17, including GAIL, AAI, DMRC and SAIL, achieved more than 100% of their annual investment targets last financial year.