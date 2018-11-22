Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha buys food in AirAsia flight after airline did not change pre-booked meal

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 10:27 PM

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha had to purchase food items on board an AirAsia flight this week after the carrier did not change pre-booked South Indian meals, with the airline thanking him for his "gracious response".

Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, AirAsia flight, South Indian meals, latest news on jayant sinhaThe airline spokesperson said that all necessary protocol for the minister was followed and that its crew was aware of his presence. (PTI)

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha had to purchase food items on board an AirAsia flight this week after the carrier did not change pre-booked South Indian meals, with the airline thanking him for his “gracious response”. An airline spokesperson said the minister did not have any issues with its services. The incident happened on a Delhi-Ranchi flight on November 20.

A tweet by a passenger about the incident was retweeted by Sinha along with a ‘winking face’ smiley. The airline spokesperson said that all necessary protocol for the minister was followed and that its crew was aware of his presence. Speaking to PTI over phone from Bengaluru, the spokesperson clarified that South Indian meals for the minister was pre-booked by his office and it was not changed by the airline.

“The minister did not have any issue with our services. He bought a couple of items as well during the flight,” she said. Later, AirAsia India MD and CEO Sunil Bhaskaran also spoke to the minister. “@jayantsinha thank you for flying with us and your gracious response to the incident…,” Bhaskaran said in a tweet.

On November 20, a user tweeted saying that AirAsia’s cabin crew needs to recognise the Minister of State for Civil Aviation. “Flew Delhi-Ranchi I5-545 today, with @jayantsinha in the adjacent seat. He asked for a specific food item but was told “you have booked a South Indian meal, which can’t be changed now”. So he paid for his snacks!,” said the tweet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha buys food in AirAsia flight after airline did not change pre-booked meal
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition