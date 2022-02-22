Mining assets: Telangana PSU moves SC against Andhra peer

TSMDC has challenged the Telangana High Court’s on June 2 that directed the warring corporations to distribute the assets in accordance with the demerger proposal of November 6, 2019 of the erstwhile APMDC.

The contentious issue of dividing assets between the state-owned companies of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has again reached the Supreme Court with the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) seeking the apex court’s help in resolving the stalemate with the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC).

TSMDC has challenged the Telangana High Court’s on June 2 that directed the warring corporations to distribute the assets in accordance with the demerger proposal of November 6, 2019 of the erstwhile APMDC. Telengana wants the assets and liabilities of the state-owned companies to be apportioned as per Section-53 of Part-VI of the A.P. Re-organization Act 2014 as proposed after the formation of the Telangana state in June 2014.

A Bench led by Justice Indira Bannerjee sought response from APMDC and others to explain as to why distribution of assets and liabilities should not be done as per the 2014 Act.

Initially a proposal for demerger of the erstwhile APMDC with apportionment of assets and liabilities was proposed on a ratio of 98.49 % :1.51% between Andhra and Telangana, but later on the advice of the expert committee, constituted by the then composite state, a revised proposal was prepared for apportionment of assets and liabilities of the undivided APMDC in population ratio 58.32:41.68 between the Andhra and Telangana divisions in 2018. However, the recommendations of the expert committee had led to several differences between the two successor states as the recommendations for certain corporations allegdly were not in accordance with the provisions of the 2014 Act.

TSMDC said that the expert panel recommendations were contrary to the Government of India’s letter of May 2017 that clarified that only the principal place of business falls under the term of headquarters. In view of the divergent stand, no consensus could have been arrived in terms of the 2014 Act among the two states and the 2019 letter does not give right to file a petition seeking a direction.

Since the expert committee did not adhere to the provisions contained in Part VI of the Act 6 of 2014 uniformally among the companies/corporations specified in Schedule IX of the Act, the Telengana government is justified in not approving the demerger proposals, TSMDC said in its appeal filed through counsel S. Udaya Kumar Sagar.

“In the absence of any mutual agreement between the two states for apportionment of assets and liabilities of the corporation invoking the writ jurisdiction is contrary to law. … the impugned judgment will have an adverse impact on the bifurcation of assets of other corporations and institutions specified in Schedule-IX to the Act 6 of 2014,” the petition stated.

APMDC had moved the HC after the State of Telangana and the TSMDC did not accept the revised the demerger plans allegedly arrived at by consensus between the warring corporations. APMDC had sought a direction to TSMDC to implement the demerger plan and distribute the assets and liabilities of the erstwhile APMDC in terms of the 2019 letter issued by the APMDC.