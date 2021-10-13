Mindtree Q2 net profit up by 57pc to Rs 399 crore

The consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased 34.27 per cent to Rs 2,586.2 crore from Rs 1,926 crore in the year-ago quarter of FY21.
IT company Mindtree on Wednesday posted a 57.2 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 398.9 crore in the September quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 253.7 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
“Our revenue in the second quarter was USD 350.1 million, up 12.7 per cent sequentially and 34.1 per cent year-on-year, which was our highest year-on-year growth for a quarter in a decade,” Mindtree CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee said in a statement.
With disciplined execution and dedication of Mindtree Minds, the company is well positioned to capitalise on the strong demand environment and deliver profitable industry-leading growth in the current financial year, he added.
