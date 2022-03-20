Mindtree opens 2nd unit in Pune

Mindtree began operations in Pune in 2009 with a facility in Hinjawadi with capacity to accommodate 1,300 professionals and has since then grown team strength to 3,700.

Technology company Mindtree expanded operations in Pune with the opening of its second facility in the city.

On the back of rising global demand for its digital transformation services it had grown rapidly in Pune. The company said in the last year alone, their headcount in Pune grew 2.5 times. Mindtree’s Pune centre is now the company’s third largest globally in terms of headcount.

Mindtree began operations in Pune in 2009 with a facility in Hinjawadi with capacity to accommodate 1,300 professionals and has since then grown team strength to 3,700.

Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and managing director of Mindtree, said as one of India’s leading entrepreneurial, industrial and R&D hubs with robust educational infrastructure, rich talent pool, and a forward-looking work ethic, Pune had all the key virtues of a world-class IT destination.

Nikhil Datar, global delivery head for communications, media and technology, and head of Pune Centre at Mindtree, said they were aggressively hiring experienced professionals as well as fresh technology graduates for the Pune operations.

From Pune, Mindtree provides digital transformation services to communications, media, technology, retail, manufacturing, banking, financial services, insurance, travel, transportation, hospitality and health care companies in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The centre has capabilities in enterprise IT transformation, automation, digital engineering, salesforce, digital integration and process automation, cloud, data modernisation, DataOps and cybersecurity.