Mindtree names Debashis Chatterjee as CEO and MD

Prior to joining Mindtree, Chatterjee was with Cognizant as president, Global Delivery, and Global Leader for the Digital Sytems and Technology practice.

L&T Group company Mindtree on Friday announced that Debashis Chatterjee would be its CEO and MD. He has been inducted into the Mindtree board with a mandate to lead the company into its next phase of growth.

Commenting on the appointment L&T Group chairman AM Naik said, “Chatterjee’s diverse experience and a strong client-focused approach will take Mindtree to the next level of growth and create enormous value to all the stake holders.”

“I am excited and honoured with this opportunity. Looking forward to work with Mindtree employees across the globe and continue to co-create value for customers” said Chatterjee.

During his 22 years of service at Cognizant, Chatterjee held various leadership roles from running the banking and financial services practice to building and managing several delivery operations centre, to driving technology innovation and next generation solutions across lines of service. He was a key member of the Executive Leadership Group as well as a member of the board of directors in Cognizant, India.

Over the last 30 years, Chatterjee has worked with several organisations, including Tata Consultancy Services and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M).

Chatterjee will operate out of Mindtree’s office in Bengaluru. Mindtree currently helps clients across 18 countries achieve business agility, competitive edge, and growth in IT and digital space.