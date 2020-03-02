Mindtree appoints Dayapatra Nevatia as Chief Operating Officer

By: |
Published: March 2, 2020 2:55:23 PM

This appointment is a testimony of the company's focus on its leadership expansion across the globe, he added.

This appointment is a testimony of the company's focus on its leadership expansion across the globe, he added.This appointment is a testimony of the company’s focus on its leadership expansion across the globe, he added.

IT firm Mindtree on Monday said it has appointed Dayapatra Nevatia as its Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Nevatia will support the company into its next phase of growth, a statement said. The former Accenture executive will be based in Bengaluru, it added.

“Dayapatra’s vast industry experience along with proven track record will be a definite asset to Mindtree as we continue to stride on the journey of customer-centric growth,” Mindtree CEO and Managing Director Debashis Chatterjee said.

Related News

This appointment is a testimony of the company’s focus on its leadership expansion across the globe, he added.

Dayapatra joins Mindtree from Accenture, where he was the MD and Director of Delivery for Advanced Technology Centres in India. He led the delivery for the entire portfolio spanning across system integration, digital, application outsourcing, infrastructure, and security services across industry groups.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Mindtree appoints Dayapatra Nevatia as Chief Operating Officer
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1AGR crisis: Govt may dip into USOF to support telecom companies
2IBC resolution: Plan to reduce committee of creditors’ remit junked
3Apple may be losing out on smartphone sales, but Airpods have become a rage