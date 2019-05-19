Mindtree acquisition topmost agenda; will transform it in a big firm, says L&T’s A M Naik

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2019 12:34:31 PM

Naik joined L&T in 1965 as a junior engineer and rose to the position of CEO and MD in 1999 and chairman in 2003. In 2017, he stepped aside from executive responsibilities and took over as Group Chairman.

Mindtree acquisition, Mindtree ceo, Larson and turbo, A M Naik, l&t shares, buy shares (Image: PTI)

Acquisition of Mindtree is the topmost agenda for infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro at the moment and eventually the mid-sized IT firm is going to be transformed into a big company, L&T Group Chairman A M Naik said.
The USD 20 billion conglomerate, which has taken its overall holding in Mindtree to about 26 per cent, will launch the open offer to buy additional stake in around 10 days, he added.

“We continuously look for opportunities as they come by, but right now our mind is completely occupied on Mindtree and I hope we will be able to eventually make this into a big company as well,” Naik told PTI in an exclusive interview here.
Naik said Mindtree’s acquisition was top on L&T’s agenda right now.

“We have got around 26 per cent stake in Mindtree and now we will wait till we get 51 per cent. The open offer will be launched in about 10-12 days time,” he added.

Naik joined L&T in 1965 as a junior engineer and rose to the position of CEO and MD in 1999 and chairman in 2003. In 2017, he stepped aside from executive responsibilities and took over as Group Chairman.

On delays in approval for the open offer, Naik said: “In about 10 days it will start.”

Elaborating on Mindtree promoters’ opposition to the hostile takeover bid, Naik said they are obviously attached to their company, but have started to realise that L&T is also an employee-centric organisation.

“Mindtree promoters are obviously attached to their company, so they don’t easily want to give up. But now they realise that L&T is a very nice company which is excellent to its employees too.

“I think slowly they also feel…they wanted to sell it anyway. Altogether it is about 12 per cent (stake) and we are not saying you sell and go. Whenever they sell and if they want to sell it to us, we will buy the stake,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Mindtree acquisition topmost agenda; will transform it in a big firm, says L&T’s A M Naik
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition