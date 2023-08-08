Mindspace Business Parks REIT appoints Ramesh Nair as CEO, elevates Vinod Rohira as board member

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has announced the appointment of Ramesh Nair as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from September 1, 2023. The company also said that Vinod Rohira has resigned as the company’s chief executive officer and has now been elevated as the additional (non-executive, non-independent) director on the board of the company, with effect from September 1, 2023. “This strategic move ensures stability and continuity of leadership, as Mindspace REIT embarks on its next phase of growth and expansion. In his new capacity, Vinod will also spearhead a larger role within the group as Managing Director and CEO – Commercial Real Estate, K Raheja Corp; along with a seat on the Board of the Residential Business – K Raheja Corp Homes,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Vinod Rohira holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago. He began his career with the K Raheja Corp Group more than two decades ago and has been instrumental in leading the development of over 25.0 million square feet of commercial real estate for the KRC Group, across India.

“It has been an absolute privilege to lead Mindspace REIT through the listing and witness its growth over the last 3 years. As I transition into my new role, I welcome Ramesh and look forward to supporting the continued growth and success of the REIT along with the group businesses, from this new vantage point,” said Vinod Rohira.

Speaking on the appointment, Ramesh Nair said, “My experience in working with the management, as an external partner, has allowed me to witness a culture of collaboration and high potential, which I am excited to contribute to. The REIT exhibits strong potential for growth, and I look forward to working with the Team to create enduring value for stakeholders.”

Ramesh Nair has around 25 years of experience in commercial real estate. He has worked across diverse asset classes spanning office, land, retail, residential, warehousing, datacentres and hotels, guiding domestic and multinational owners, investors and occupiers across the entire real estate development cycle. He was previously the CEO of Colliers. Prior to this, he was with JLL for over 20 years, where he last held the position of CEO. Ramesh is an MBA from the University of Chennai and an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Meanwhile, Neel Raheja, Board Member, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said, “We welcome Ramesh as he takes on the role of CEO for Mindspace REIT. Our past collaborations with him have yielded highly favourable results, and we look forward to his adept management of the business.”