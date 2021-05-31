Mindshare wins agency of the year at FOMG

In addition to the coveted Agency of the year award, Mindshare India also won two golds and three silvers.
Mindshare India won the coveted Grand Prix: Agency of the year and many more metals at the Festival of Media Global (FOMG) awards 2021. In addition to the coveted Agency of the year award, Mindshare India also won two golds and three silvers.
Wheel Career from Home bagged gold for the best campaign for a local brand and two silvers in the impact and best use of digital categories. Boost stamina meter won gold for best use of data and insights and a silver for the best use of real-time marketing.
The Festival of Media Global Awards is the only awards to celebrate the best media campaigns from around the world.
