Migration of labour taking place due to prolonged Covid-19: Industrialist T Kannan

According to a press release, at the 101st annual general meeting of the Employers’ Federation of South India (EFSI) here on Thursday, he said new workers have to be trained for jobs which was ‘time consuming’.

Written By PTI
Balmer Lawrie and Company Chairman and Managing Director Adika Ratna Sekhar, who was the chief guest, said the country was looking good and positive on the economic front. (Representative image/ File photo)
Due to prolonged Covid-19 outbreak, migration of labour was taking place in the industry and as a result labour productivity was suffering, noted industrialist and Thiagarajar Group of Companies chairman T Kannan said.

Speaking on the challenges facing the Industry in the pre and post Covid period and future ahead, he said women employees were coming forward to take up jobs in large numbers to meet the family requirements due to the difficult situation caused by the contagion, he said in a press release.

Balmer Lawrie and Company Chairman and Managing Director Adika Ratna Sekhar, who was the chief guest, said the country was looking good and positive on the economic front.

“India’s strength is globally known in terms of quality manpower and improved ranking in ease of doing business index,” he said.

