  • MORE MARKET STATS

Microsoft’s FY20 profit jumps 62% in India to Rs 625 cr even as expenses increase nearly 19%

By: |
November 2, 2020 8:13 PM

The net profit was up from Rs 386 crore in FY19 to Rs 625 crore in FY20 while revenues increased from Rs 7,301 crore to Rs 8,883 crore during the said period.

microsoft will allow some employees for work from home permanentlyMicrosoft India reported a 22 per cent increase in annual revenues for FY20.

Microsoft India has reported a 62 per cent jump in annual profit and a 22 per cent increase in annual revenues for the financial year 2019-20 from the preceding financial year. The net profit was up from Rs 386 crore in FY19 to Rs 625 crore in FY20 while revenues increased from Rs 7,301 crore to Rs 8,883 crore during the said period for Microsoft Corporation India Pvt Ltd, according to the financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. However, its total expenses also shot up 18.9 per cent for the fiscal year to Rs 7,967 crore from Rs 6,699 crore in FY19.

“We have nothing to share,” said Microsoft India in reply to Financial Express Online’s request for comment on the fiscal year performance.

Related News

To be updated…

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Microsoft’s FY20 profit jumps 62% in India to Rs 625 cr even as expenses increase nearly 19%
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Created over 8,000 jobs for local youth of Kargil, Leh since 2017: KVIC
2Data centre industry to see USD 5 billion investment by 2025 on data localisation, higher digitisation: Report
3Restaurants, hotels gasp for survival with only 30% pre-Covid level recovery; plead govt for soft loans