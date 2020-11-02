Microsoft’s FY20 profit jumps 62% in India to Rs 625 cr even as expenses increase nearly 19%

Microsoft India reported a 22 per cent increase in annual revenues for FY20.

Microsoft India has reported a 62 per cent jump in annual profit and a 22 per cent increase in annual revenues for the financial year 2019-20 from the preceding financial year. The net profit was up from Rs 386 crore in FY19 to Rs 625 crore in FY20 while revenues increased from Rs 7,301 crore to Rs 8,883 crore during the said period for Microsoft Corporation India Pvt Ltd, according to the financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. However, its total expenses also shot up 18.9 per cent for the fiscal year to Rs 7,967 crore from Rs 6,699 crore in FY19.

“We have nothing to share,” said Microsoft India in reply to Financial Express Online’s request for comment on the fiscal year performance.

To be updated…