Microsoft’s FY20 profit jumps 62% in India to Rs 625 cr even as expenses increase nearly 19%

“We have nothing to share,” said Microsoft India in reply to Financial Express Online’s request for comment on the fiscal year performance.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.