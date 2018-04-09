Microsoft Xbox One X review: The ultimate 4K gaming console

Hardcore console gamers—especially those who can’t afford expensive PC gear—were frustrated until Microsoft announced the Xbox One X, which the company claims to be the world’s most powerful console.

Hardcore console gamers—especially those who can’t afford expensive PC gear—were frustrated until Microsoft announced the Xbox One X, which the company claims to be the world’s most powerful console. This is technically the most advanced console in the market. At Rs 44,990, the Xbox One X is also the most expensive console on offer. Plus, you need to have a 4K HDR TV to take advantage of the Xbox One X.

Design and connectivity options

The Xbox One X is an understated, boxy console that has a nice matte black finish. Along the front of the console you have the trademark Xbox power button that illuminates in white, as well as regular buttons for ejecting discs and pairing Xbox controllers. A USB 3.0 port and an IR Blaster are also present on the front. On the back, are two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI-in 1.4 port, an HDMI-out 2.0 port, Ethernet, and an S/PDIF port. The Xbox One X console is compatible with all previous Xbox One accessories, including older controllers. A single Xbox controller is supplied along with the Xbox One X. It is best suited to play racing games and shooting games.

Hardware and specifications

Xbox One X offers a custom 8-core 2.3-GHz AMD processor with 12GB GDDR5 RAM and a custom AMD GPU with 6 teraflops ( a basic measurement of the system’s speed and power) and 40 compute units. The PlayStation 4 Pro, in comparison, has a 2.1-GHz 8-core AMD processor with 8GB of GDDR5 with an additional 1GB DDR3 RAM and an integrated AMD Radeon Polaris GPU with 4.2 teraflops and 36 compute units. Unlike the PS4 Pro, the Xbox One X also supports 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray player. Dolby Atmos support is also available.

4K gaming

To test the Xbox One X, I paired the console with my Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 which supports 4K resolution and is fully compatible with HDR. Games optimised for 4K like Forza Motorsport 7 (provided by Microsoft for review) look better. Microsoft is also selling a number of Xbox One X Enhance titles. They will offer 4K visuals, HDR, and even higher frame rates. Although I didn’t try to pair the Xbox One X with my Sony Bravia, Microsoft says the console should work fine on the standard 1080p TV. Through a technique called supersampling, gamers can expect to see massive improvements in graphics on a 1080p TV. However, Xbox, in general, lacks a compelling gaming catalogue where the PlayStation 4 wins. Xbox doesn’t have many exclusive IPs barring a few, including Halo, Gears of War, Forza and a few more. PlayStation is home to a number of exclusive IPs and games which won’t be available on the Xbox—Uncharted, God of War, and The Last Guardian to name a few. Unlike the PlayStation 4 Pro, the Xbox One X has a huge advantage. The console is backward compatible, which means you can play hundreds of old Xbox 360 and Xbox games on the Xbox One X. You can either buy the physical copy or buy them from the Xbox Live store.

Verdict

This is a tricky one. The Xbox One X is indeed a powerful console compared to the PlayStation 4 Pro, at least in terms of raw power. But that should not be the only deciding factor. The PS4 Pro is available for `36,860, while the Xbox One X is selling for about Rs 40,000 on several e-commerce platforms. The PS4 Pro is also very graphically sound, can play games with resolutions up to 4K (though not always in native 4K), and supports PlayStation VR headset. Perhaps the biggest reason to own the PlayStation 4 Pro (or a regular PS4) is its strong lineup of exclusive games available on the platform, and for gamers, that matters a lot. Secondly, a number of Xbox exclusives are playable on Windows 10 PC. It’s a fantastic move on the part of Microsoft to make games available on both platforms. But, indirectly, it makes the PS4 Pro a more compelling option over the Xbox One X.

Estimated street price: Rs 44,990

Anuj Bhatia