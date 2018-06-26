Microsoft, InMobi partner to offer AI-powered marketing solutions for enterprises

Tech giant Microsoft and Indian mobile ad tech firm InMobi have joined hands to offer artificial intelligence-powered marketing solutions to enterprises. (Website screenshot)

Tech giant Microsoft and Indian mobile ad tech firm InMobi have joined hands to offer artificial intelligence-powered marketing solutions to enterprises. Under the partnership, InMobi is combining its advertising and marketing cloud capabilities with Microsoft Dynamics 365 on the back of the global Azure (Microsoft’s cloud) infrastructure, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and analytics, InMobi founder and CEO Naveen Tewari told PTI.

“The partnership also involves technology collaboration and combined go-to-market strategies to help CMOs design their advertising and marketing strategies in a mobile-first world,” he noted. These integrated advertising and marketing solutions will be offered to Microsoft’s global enterprise client base.

Tewari said while these solutions will find relevance across sectors, the companies expect to see strong traction in areas like media, telecom, retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and FMCG. Tewari said the marketing cloud is being rolled out in the US, Australia and parts of Asia and in the next six months to China.

Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari explained that with digital technology transforming every industry and consumers’ lives, companies are looking for newer ways to engage with customers. “Companies are looking at offering more connected, personalised experiences. This partnership (with InMobi) will help deliver new intelligent customer experiences and business insights to enterprises globally,” he added.