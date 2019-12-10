Microsoft India to stop updates for Window 7 operating system soon

Its report says that in the last year alone, 25% of the SMBs surveyed in south India, reported to have experienced a security breach.

Microsoft India has disclosed that soon its Windows 7 operating system (OS) will stop getting security and technical updates. Unless the consumer opts for personal computer (PC), laptop or tab, with secure and updated features like Windows 10, she may suffer fall in work efficiency and frequent security lapses, according to Farhana Haque, group director, devices, Microsoft India.

“With the upcoming Windows 7 End of Support, small and medium businesses (SMBs) need to make their shift toward newer PCs and operating systems as the user will no longer receive security updates or support for PCs running on Windows 7. This includes new security updates, non-security hot fixes, free or paid assisted support options, and online technical content updates,” she told reporters at a meeting here.

Quoting a study that Microsoft did in partnership with global IT market research and analyst organisation TechAisle, Haque said, in India, SMBs spend an average of Rs 93,500 to maintain a computer, which is over four-year-old, while this maintenance cost can easily replace the old PC with three or more state-of-the-art PCs.

The TEchAisle study has focused on 2,000 SMBs in the Asia Pacific region. Its report says that in the last year alone, 25% of the SMBs surveyed in south India, reported to have experienced a security breach. Again, in south India, 40% of the SMBs were using outdated PCs and 62% were using old versions of Windows. However, those that shifted to the latest model could trim maintenance costs by 84%.

In Pune, 84% SMBs agreed that newer PCs helped them with enhanced security and data protection and 81% benefited from increased employee productivity, reveals the report. Lack of a strategic PC refresh policy can result in greater repercussions in the long run, observed Microsoft India Group director. One reason why the PCs are not replaced in time is the owner’s concern over app compatibility.

According to Haque, “Windows 10 is the most app-compatible version of Windows, with best practices including app telemetry, ISV partnerships for diagnostic data and troubleshooting as well as looping feedback cycles.”