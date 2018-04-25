Microsoft India is most attractive employer brand: How others stack up; check full list

IT giant Microsoft india has topped the charts as as India’s most ‘attractive employer brand,’ according to a recent survey.

IT giant Microsoft india has topped the charts as as India’s most ‘attractive employer brand,’ according to a recent survey. REBR-2018 (Randstad Employer Brand Research), the world’s largest independent employer branding survey conducted by Randstad, finds Amazon at the second spot. “Amazon India emerged as runner-up; a first for the e-commerce firm in the top two,” the report said.

Interestingly, Microsoft had bagged the the most attractive employer brand title from 2011-14. The sectoral specific winners for the most attractive employers this year are Tata Consultancy Services for IT, Larsen & Toubro for Infrastructure & Construction and Hindustan Unilever for FMCG, the report said. The top 10 companies in alphabetical order were- Amazon India, Hindustan Unilever, IBM India, ITC Group, Larsen & Toubro, Mercedes-Benz India, Microsoft India, Samsung India, Sony India and Tata Consultancy Services.

The study has also found some interestingly trends and says that job security emerged as the top factor for an employee to stay with the current employer, with 45% of the survey respondents indicating this. The report observed that providing increased career growth opportunities could be a great asset for organizations to attract workforce, as as many asd 43% of the respondents said they left their employers for this reason.

Most respondents (49%) indicated that in order to stay employable and engaged at work, they tend to be open, flexible and also showcase a willingness to change. The employees also are gearing up to upskill themselves, as 47% of the respondents mentioned that they undergo skill development trainings, courses etc. to keep their skills up to date and also adopt the latest techniques and technologies to stay employable.

In terms of sector attractiveness, IT & ITeS (69%), Automotive (68%) and Retail & FMCG (67%), were the top choices for the respondents.

Summarising the key findings, the study covering 75% of the global economy with 30 participating countries and more than 1,75,000 respondents worldwide, clearly reveals that in 2018, salary and employee benefits continue to be the top driver among the Indian workforce across all profiles while choosing an employer, followed by work-life balance and job security.