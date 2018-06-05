Microsoft-GitHub deal: All you need to know about $7.5 billion acquisition in 10 points

Microsoft’s biggest-ever deal was its billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016. (Image: Reuters)

Microsoft is paying $7.5 billion for the popular coder hangout GitHub as the maker of Windows further embraces the types of open-source projects it used to shun. CEO Satya Nadella said the all-stock deal pairs Microsoft with the “world’s leading software development platform,” a destination where developers around the world go to share and review each other’s code. As Microsoft built its business on proprietary software such as the Windows operating system, it came to be seen as an antagonist to the open-source philosophy of free software written by a collaborative community of developers.