Microsoft gets 3rd R&D hub in India; tech giant says will create jobs for thousands of engineers

Satya Nadella is expected to visit India later in February, however, the details about the dates and cities he is likely to visit are not yet available. ( Image: Reuters)

Tech giant Microsoft is all set to raise curtains on its third Research and Development centre in India which will also bring thousands of job opportunities for engineers. Ahead of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s visit to the country, the US-based technology firm said: “The facility will open opportunities for thousands of engineers, with plans to expand to a full-fledged development centre, similar to IDC facilities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad,” Microsoft said in a statement on Monday. The centre will play a crucial role in Microsoft’s India’s expansion and growth story. However, Microsoft hasn’t divulged the details of the investment size for setting up the centre.

“We are excited to tap into the engineering talent available in this part of the country to create a truly pioneering organisation that will build innovative solutions for global impact,” Rajiv Kumar, managing director at Microsoft India Research and Development, said. The India Development Center will bring together Microsoft’s engineering teams from across various technology groups such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Research Group, Cloud and Enterprise Group, and Experience & Devices Group, according to the company’s statement.

With the Noida centre, Microsoft will also bring Mixer — its live-streaming gaming platform team to India and the country will have the first centre outside Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, United States to house such a platform. Microsoft had first set up IDC centre in 1198 in Hyderabad. It is one of the company’s largest research and development centres outside the Redmond headquarters.

Meanwhile, Satya Nadella is expected to visit India later in February, however, the details about the dates and cities he is likely to visit are not yet available. “Yes, Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, will be visiting India later this month to address customers, young achievers, students, developers and entrepreneurs,” Microsoft said, PTI reported. The Indian-American business executive was recently in the limelight for expressing concerns over the government’s controversial Citizen Amendment Act.