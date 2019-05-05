Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says celebrating company’s $1 trillion valuation would “mark beginning of its end”

Published: May 5, 2019 4:11:54 PM

Even as Microsoft's market cap has fallen below $1-trillion mark but it still remains the most valuable company ($987 billion) in the world, marginally ahead of Apple ($974 billion) and Amazon ($966 billion) as on Sunday.

An event like Microsoft’s market cap topping $1 trillion in April this year ahead of Apple and Amazon to become the most valuable company on earth would have certainly called for a big bash, only if its CEO was anyone else but India-born Satya Nadella. This is because Satya Nadella would be “disgusted if somebody ever celebrated our (Microsoft) market cap,” he told Bloomberg Businessweek in an interview.

In fact, he called the $1-trillion valuation, which increased over 230 per cent since he became Microsoft’s CEO in February 2014, to be “not meaningful” and any celebration around it would be “the beginning of the end.”

Satya Nadella said that Microsoft employees are habitual to being content with the success instead of pushing themselves further but they are now learning “how not to look at the past.”

The forward-looking approach that Microsoft is transitioning into has led the company to emerge strongly in its cloud business to take on the leader Amazon Web Services (AWS). While Microsoft’s Azure might take quite some time to grow to the top but it is certainly growing faster than AWS.

In its fiscal Q3 financial report last week, Microsoft said its commercial cloud business including Azure grew 41% to $9.6 billion in revenue that matched AWS’ Q1 growth reported the same week. However, Azure revenue alone went up 73%, CNBC reported citing Microsoft.

Microsoft marketers see the company’s growth from once diving into obsolescence as kind of a cultural rehab including corporate “empathy” and moving from a “fixed mindset” to a “growth mindset” according to Nadella, said Bloomberg.

Microsoft’s turnaround saw Satya Nadella ceasing capital deployment to Windows and instead shifting focus on building the cloud computing segment. Importantly, In 2015, he had written-off $7.6 billion of former CEO Steve Ballmer’s purchase of Nokia to put aside anything that wasn’t in his focus rather than competing with Google and Apple in mobile.



