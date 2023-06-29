The upcoming semiconductor unit by US-based Micron Technology in Gujarat will help the industry to cut import of memory chips worth Rs 1 trillion, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the MoU (memorandum of understanding) signing ceremony between the Gujarat government and Micron, Vaishnaw said, “In India, we import chips worth Rs 3 trillion, out of that Rs 1 trillion imports are of memory chips which are made by companies like Micron. This agreement with MoU is a significant step towards India becoming self-sufficient in memory chips to get started.”

On Wednesday, the Gujarat government formally handed over the approval to Micron for setting up its Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) facility in Sanand. The total cost of the project will be $2.75-billion, which will be borne 50% by the central government and 20% by the Gujarat government.

“We are committed to bring our vendors and supply chain partners to set up operations that will help develop sustainable operations. Signing of MoU is a critical step in Micron pursuit to diverse manufacturing footprint and support our global customers,” said Gursharan Singh, senior vice president of Micron Technology.

Micron is also looking to partner with academia to train talent for developing semiconductor ecosystem in India.

“India will soon become the semiconductor hub. Talent, lower cost, and green energy are the factors which are strengthening India as a strong player in the semiconductor space,” Vaishnaw said.

He added that semiconductor industry globally will touch $1 trillion in next 6-7 years from $600 billion and India will get a huge chunk of that.