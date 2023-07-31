MICROGO: Post-harvest losses of perishables conquered; startup’s solutions help in extending the lifespan of vegetables

India has long struggled with the problem of post-harvest losses —with unpredictable weather conditions and sudden price hikes for vegetables and fruits being among the main culprits. Tomato prices have been unstable in recent times.

Enter MicroGO—a startup that’s dedicated to solving the dilemma of post-harvest losses of perishables. Their solution is underpinned by the belief that microbes play a critical role in the management of fruits and vegetables. And with their GOfresh (a fresh product disinfectant) series, they’re looking to take this approach one step further—by designing a product that reduces post-harvest losses and extends the shelf life . In 2016, MicroGO entered the market with a solution that was built on a foundation of pure science.However, after two years of working , the MicroGO team discovered a major hurdle: people viewed prevention as an expense. This was when MicroGO had to get creative.

“ Our platform works towards ensuring food safety and security, and we are currently concentrating on the sacred trinity of Indian cuisine: potatoes, onions, and tomatoes,” says Rachna Dave, CEO and founder of MicroGO.

Needless to say, MicroGO’s commitment to addressing issues like post-harvest losses makes them a beacon of hope for farmers affected by the vagaries of nature and health crises like Covid.