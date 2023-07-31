scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

MICROGO: Post-harvest losses of perishables conquered; startup’s solutions help in extending the lifespan of vegetables

In 2016, MicroGO entered the market with a solution that was built on a foundation of pure science.

Written by Sandhya Michu
startup, startup sector
Rachna Dave (IE)

India has long struggled with the problem of post-harvest losses —with unpredictable weather conditions and sudden price hikes for vegetables and fruits being among the main culprits. Tomato prices have been unstable in recent times.

Enter MicroGO—a startup that’s dedicated to solving the dilemma of post-harvest losses of perishables. Their solution is underpinned by the belief that microbes play a critical role in the management of fruits and vegetables. And with their GOfresh (a fresh product disinfectant) series, they’re looking to take this approach one step further—by designing a product that reduces post-harvest losses and extends the shelf life . In 2016, MicroGO entered the market with a solution that was built on a foundation of pure science.However, after two years of working , the MicroGO team discovered a major hurdle: people viewed prevention as an expense. This was when MicroGO had to get creative.

Also Read

“ Our platform works towards ensuring food safety and security, and we are currently concentrating on the sacred trinity of Indian cuisine: potatoes, onions, and tomatoes,” says Rachna Dave, CEO and founder of MicroGO.

Also Read

Needless to say, MicroGO’s commitment to addressing issues like post-harvest losses makes them a beacon of hope for farmers affected by the vagaries of nature and health crises like Covid.

More Stories on
industry news
startups

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 02:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS