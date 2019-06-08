Michelin, General Motors present new airless tyres for passenger vehicles

At this week\u2019s Movin\u2019On Summit for sustainable mobility in Montreal, Canada, tyre major Michelin and carmaker General Motors presented a new generation of airless wheel technology for passenger vehicles\u2014called the Michelin Uptis Prototype (or Unique Punctureproof Tyre System). Both the companies also announced a joint research agreement under which they intend to validate the Uptis Prototype with the goal of introducing Uptis on passenger models by 2024. It is being tested on vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Because the Uptis is airless, this wheel assembly eliminates the risk of flat tyres and blowouts. \u201cThe Uptis demonstrates that Michelin\u2019s vision for a future of sustainable mobility is an achievable dream,\u201d said Florent Menegaux, CEO for Michelin Group. This new tyre technology is derived from Michelin\u2019s Tweel that was developed a few years ago. In the Tweel, the hub is connected to the rim via flexible polyurethane spokes that fulfil the shock-absorbing role provided by compressed air in a traditional tyre. But the company added that even though the Uptis outwardly resembles the Tweel, \u201cits structure and materials represent a technological breakthrough.\u201d These innovations replicate the functions of a traditional tyre, without the inflation pressure required to achieve the target performances. The Uptis is also re-engineered for handling and manoeuvring at highway speeds, whereas the current Tweel applications can bear a car\u2019s weight but handle only at much slower speeds. \u201cSimply put, the Uptis is tuned for the requirements of passenger vehicles, Tweel is not,\u201d the company said in a statement.