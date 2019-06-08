Michelin, General Motors present new airless tyres for passenger vehicles

Both the companies also announced a joint research agreement under which they intend to validate the Uptis Prototype with the goal of introducing Uptis on passenger models by 2024.

At this week’s Movin’On Summit for sustainable mobility in Montreal, Canada, tyre major Michelin and carmaker General Motors presented a new generation of airless wheel technology for passenger vehicles—called the Michelin Uptis Prototype (or Unique Punctureproof Tyre System).

Both the companies also announced a joint research agreement under which they intend to validate the Uptis Prototype with the goal of introducing Uptis on passenger models by 2024. It is being tested on vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Because the Uptis is airless, this wheel assembly eliminates the risk of flat tyres and blowouts.
“The Uptis demonstrates that Michelin’s vision for a future of sustainable mobility is an achievable dream,” said Florent Menegaux, CEO for Michelin Group.

This new tyre technology is derived from Michelin’s Tweel that was developed a few years ago. In the Tweel, the hub is connected to the rim via flexible polyurethane spokes that fulfil the shock-absorbing role provided by compressed air in a traditional tyre. But the company added that even though the Uptis outwardly resembles the Tweel, “its structure and materials represent a technological breakthrough.” These innovations replicate the functions of a traditional tyre, without the inflation pressure required to achieve the target performances. The Uptis is also re-engineered for handling and manoeuvring at highway speeds, whereas the current Tweel applications can bear a car’s weight but handle only at much slower speeds. “Simply put, the Uptis is tuned for the requirements of passenger vehicles, Tweel is not,” the company said in a statement.

