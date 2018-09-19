Mhaiskar picks 1.29% stake in IRB InvIT Fund

Virendra Mhaiskar, IRB Infrastructure CMD

Virendra Mhaiskar, Chairman and MD, IRB Infrastructure, on Tuesday, said, he has purchased 75 lakh units of IRB InvIT Fund, at Rs 75.60 per unit, investing approximately Rs 57 crore, for a 1.29% stake.

With this, Mhaiskar’s stake in the trust increases to 1.31%.

IRB InvIT Fund is sponsored by IRB Infrastructure Developers, and declared distributable cash flows of Rs 177 crore in the first quarter this year, at Rs 3.05 per unit.

The trust, set up to own, operate and maintain a portfolio of toll road concessions, manages seven operational road assets at present.

For FY18, IRB InvIT reported a net profit of Rs 232.42 crore and declared a distribution of Rs 3 per unit to its investors. FY18 revenue stood at Rs 1,005.16 crore.

The units of IRB InvlT Fund were listed on both the stock exchanges on May 18, 2017.

Its units closed 0.65% higher at Rs 77, on Tuesday.