All you need to do to restart your industry amid coronavirus; checklist of fresh MHA guidelines

Days after the Vizag gas tragedy, the government has issued guidelines for reopening of industries amid coronavirus, with the safety of workers being at the core of these fresh guidelines. The NDMA, under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has issued generic guidelines pertaining to storage of products, raw material, for workers and for manufacturing processes. “Consider the first week as the trial or test run period,” the government asked of state governments and industries when restarting a unit. The government has also advised against achieving high production targets in the first week itself.

Here are key guidelines from MHA: