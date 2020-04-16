MHA guidelines: Despite relief, firms unsure of future plan

Similar is the situation in the northern part, where manufacturing clusters are in the Gurgaon-Manesar belt or Noida and Ghaziabad, where also there are several hotspots.

Despite the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issuing detailed guidelines regarding which all industries can start limited operations from April 20, most companies, especially in the manufacturing sector, don’t see much scope for even a near-normal functioning from the designated date unless clarity emerges on a host of issues.

Though till the time of writing most of them were still going through the guidelines to understand its implications and said that unless the various state governments and their district administrations issued follow-up guidelines, they are unsure of the way forward.

Broadly, export-oriented units, SEZs, units located in industrial townships and production units which require continuous process, and their supply chains have been allowed to operate from April 20 with certain conditions. Further, in all such cases transportation/residence of the workers have to be company-provided/within the premises or in some adjacent areas.

The first hurdle the manufacturing industries have to clear is linked to their address or where they are located – red, yellow, or green zone. If their plants are located in a red zone, which is a hotspot, then operations cannot start at all. If the plants are not located in a hotpot zone but if their workers reside in any such areas, they cannot be allowed to visit the plant even if the concerned companies concerned provide transportation.

Hotspots or red zones have been categorised district-wise. The companies need clarity from district administration whether zoning is limited to municipal areas or extends to industrial belts or areas beyond the municipal limits.

Since several districts of Maharashtra are in red zone, companies like say Bajaj Auto, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mercedes, and Volkswagen, etc may face huge constraints.

Similar is the situation in the northern part, where manufacturing clusters are in the Gurgaon-Manesar belt or Noida and Ghaziabad, where also there are several hotspots. Companies are trying to assess which parts are their workers residing in.

Assuming even the plants and workers are in green or yellow zone, the second hurdle comes in the form of where the vendors location and whether they have the requisite infrastructure to begin operations. Assuming a best-case scenario that even vendors are able to function and send supplies, for industries like auto, production would mean nothing because the retail showrooms have not been permitted to start operations. Producing without being able to retail would mean nothing, especially in a situation where there are huge inventories. Just for perspective, industry sources said that for Maruti Suzuki India there’s an inventory of 135,000 vehicles, which is higher than its March sales at 79,080 units.

“We are still studying the guidelines and trying to understand them but the real issue is whether our vendors can function or not. If they are in red zones then it is a problem,” RC Bhargava, chairman, MSI said.

Leave aside manufacturing which because of its backward-forward linkages faces natural constraints in starting low-scale operations, even the IT and ITES sector which has been allowed greater leeway isn’t free from hurdles. Firms in these sectors have been allowed to operate with up to 50% of their strength. However, here also it needs to be first assessed which zones are the offices or employees located. Most such firms indicated that they are likely to continue with work from home up to May 3 till when the lockdown is in force.

Steel firms like JSW Steel which fall under essential services category and are better placed than say auto firms, have firmed up all necessary arrangements to begin operations. Earlier the company had planned to begin production at its plants from Wednesday itself but has now decided to commence from April 20 but even it is awaiting clarity guidelines from state governments where its plants are located. “We welcome the circular issued by the MHA on Wednesday to restart some select activities to mitigate the hardship being faced by the public. We at JSW Steel are also evaluating restarting our facilities now in a phased manner within the protocols and guidelines defined,” Jayant Acharya, director (commercial, marketing, corporate strategy), said, adding, “We are awaiting the guidelines from respective states.”

FMCG firms which all along had the permission to continue manufacture of essential items will continue as before. “In view of the extension of the lockdown till May 3 in compliance with the government directive, our plants will continue to remain shut till then except for essential items viz hand sanitizers, hand wash, disinfectants, ayurvedic medicines, juices, coconut water, honey etc,” Dabur India said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Geeta Nair from Pune contributed to this story)