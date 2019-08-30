MG Motor ties up with Delta for electric vehicle charging infra

The MG ZS EV grossed 1,000 orders within two weeks of its launch in the UK, highlighting the company’s rich expertise in EVs.

British iconic brand MG Motor has geared up for its EV foray into India by roping in a partner for installation of AC chargers in private vehicle parking locations such as homes and offices. The arm of SAIC Motor of China, which announced its first EV launch in India in early 2020, has embarked upon developing an ecosystem for its EVs by announcing on Thursday its partnership with Delta Electronics India, a major player in the AC charging segment. As part of this association, Delta will install AC chargers at homes and offices, enabling customers to charge EVs at their convenience.

The move comes ahead of the India launch of MG ZS EV, which is already on sale in the UK, Thailand and China. The MG ZS EV grossed 1,000 orders within two weeks of its launch in the UK, highlighting the company’s rich expertise in EVs.

According to sources, the proposed EV is a five-seater compact SUV expected to offer a range of around 250 km on a single charge. In the UK it has been priced between Rs 18 and Rs 20 lakh. Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are committed to accessibility and convenience for our customers along with a quality product experience. Our partnership with Delta, a leading power and energy management company, is another aspect of our commitment to help us pioneer and further develop the ecosystem for EVs in India, months ahead of the scheduled launch.”

“The partnership expands our infrastructure push for EVs in both slow and fast charging segments. Our long-term vision is to educate people around EVs and ensure that the future looks exciting to them as they adopt new technology, more importantly with all the right resources in place,” he added.