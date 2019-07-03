MG Motor ropes in Fortum to set up EV charging stations

British iconic brand MG Motor will launch of its debut EV in India — the MG EZS global pure electric SUV — later this year.

The carmaker on Tuesday announced that it has joined hands with the Indian arm of clean energy major — Fortum Charge & Drive India — to install the country’s first 50-KW DC fast-charging EV stations, ahead of the

Under the partnership, Fortum will install 50 KW CCS/CHAdeMO DC fast public charging stations for electric vehicles across MG’s showrooms in five cities including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by September this year to begin with. One such charging station will come up at MG’s state-of-the-art flagship showroom in Gurugram. The smart chargers can be accessed by an EV user, having cars compatible with CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards by registering with Fortum Charge & Drive India through its Mobile App.

With a full-sized boot and room for five, the MG EZS is the perfect car for people who want to drive an EV but also need the space and practicality of a compact SUV. The pure electric SUV is part of MG Motor India’s strategy to providing environment-friendly mobility solutions in India in the long-term and to make EVs accessible for customers across the country.

Rajeev Chaba, president & managing director, MG Motor India, said, “The upcoming launch of MG EZS is aligned with the government’s long-term objective to have more electric vehicles on the road in the next few years. We are delighted to be partnering with one of the globally leading EV charging service providers to set up charging stations at MG dealerships in select cities to begin with. This is in line with our goal to provide accessible EVs to India customers and create an EV ecosystem in India.”

Sanjay Aggarwal, managing director, Fortum India, said, “We are happy to collaborate with one of the world’s leading automotive companies to bolster the adoption of EV which has been greatly promoted by the Indian government by bringing out various enabling policy measures and guidelines. We have already witnessed an uptake in adoption of electric vehicles in the last one year. This collaboration will further bolster this growth. As one of the key players, we are constantly evaluating the Indian market for charging infrastructure and will continue to give a pleasant charging experience to EV user.”

Fortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. It employs 8,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India. In 2018, its sales were euro 5.2 billion and 57% of its electricity generation was CO2 free.