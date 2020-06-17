MFine sees 210% growth in corporate signups; to partner over 200 firms by year-end

MFine said the COVID-19 outbreak has pushed employers to take employee health seriously and many are offering various solutions that go beyond hospitalisation benefits.

MFine, a platform that enables virtual medical consultations, on Wednesday said its corporate product has seen strong growth in the last two months with over 35 organisations signing up to extend virtual OPD consultation benefits to their employees.

Organisations in India are fast turning to telemedicine as part of their employee health programmes, and MFine’s service is now being used by over two lakh corporate employees and their families for preventive health checks, mental health consultations and advanced screenings, a statement said.

“The MFine corporate product has seen strong growth in the last two months with more than 35 organisations partnering with the company to offer virtual OPD consultation benefits to their employees,” it added.

With the coronavirus outbreak, social distancing measures, and added mental stress, employees are asking for comprehensive healthcare packages as part of their employment contracts. Apart from hospitalisation benefits, some of the most common requested inclusions are teleconsultation, specialties such as gynaecology and pediatrics, mental health cover, OPD visits, and home health checkups, it added.

MFine is currently assisting more than 10,000 transactions everyday, the statement said adding that MFine aims to add 200 more corporates in the next six months. MFine has seen a 210 per cent growth in corporate signups, it said.

The startup – which has raised over USD 28 million in funding from investors including Prime Venture Partners and Stellaris Venture Partners – has over 2,500 doctors from over 500 hospitals consulting across 30 specialties on its platform.

“The COVID-19 epidemic has also fundamentally changed the benefits landscape. Employers offering telehealth benefit from a healthier and more productive workforce while employees benefit from a convenient form of medical care. It’s a solution that is going to underpin employee wellbeing initiatives in the years to come,” MFine co-founder Ashutosh Lawania said.

MFine was launched in December 2017 by Ashutosh Lawania and Prasad Kompalli, and were later joined by Ajit Narayanan and Arjun Choudhary. The startup has over 300 employees in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.