MFILTERIT: Building trust and safety online

MFILTERIT is the anti-virus for its client’s digital journey. A new-age company that caters to protecting digital integrity across platforms, it is a ‘one-stop shop’ for ad fraud detection & prevention, claims the company co-founder & CEO, Amit Relan. “We are one of the first companies in the space of ad traffic validation (ATV), brand hygiene protection, and e-commerce analytics,” says Relan, who co-founded mFilterIt in 2015 with a view to bridging the trust deficit that exists among stakeholders in digital advertising.

According to Relan, mFilterIt’s technology validates the impact created through digital campaigns. “Our team’s expertise in AI, ML and data sciences allows us to save you digitally across all touchpoints. We are the essential tool in a digital marketer’s handbag.” Basically, the company differentiates the good from the bad & ugly in the digital advertising space and can accurately measure the impact of the advertisements. It has helped its clients to save more than $400 million.

On a weekly basis, mFilterIt validates 2 billion+ transactions and has 3 billion unique device coverage. The company has partnered with various clients like Amazon, Flipkart, Unilever, Rain, ITC, Cred, Mashreq, Careem, Starzplay, Disney, etc, thus building a strong digital ecosystem through its smart services.

How it began

mFilterIt started with the mission to “add trust to digital,” says Relan. “Our ad traffic validation solution is developed by understanding the core problems of our clients in their digital marketing campaigns. We have a full-funnel approach that ensures that an advertiser’s ad campaign is protected across the funnel eliminating sophisticated bots that are capable of seeping through the fraud detection process,” he informs.

Basically, mFilterIt focuses on driving efficiencies by blacklisting invalid sources and giving clean data to advertisers to get a transparent view and take efficient business decisions. “With digital advertisements increasing at an annual rate of over 12% combined with increasing awareness about the frauds happening in this domain, more and more digital advertisers have started to opt for ad traffic validation solutions.”

Addressing pain points

The global loss of ad spends due to ad fraud have grown exponentially in the past five years, says Relan. In the current scenario, as per a Statista report, it is estimated that the losses due to ad fraud will reach $100 billion by the end of 2023. Therefore, it is difficult for advertisers to identify between a real human and a bot. “Ad fraud is not specific to a country or a region,” points out Relan. “In India, the losses due to ad fraud was estimated to be Rs 4,300 crore in 2022 and industries like BFSI, e-commerce and gaming have been found most vulnerable to mobile ad fraud.”

What is mFilterIt doing to stop this menace? “Our solutions are clubbed in a way that ensures the holistic protection of a brand across the funnel. Complementing the ad traffic validation solution, we also have a brand hygiene protection suite which ensures the ads are shown beside a safe ad placement and detects and prevents infringement instances across the internet to protect the digital integrity of the brand,” says Relan.

