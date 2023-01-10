Meta appoints ex-Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit as India head of global business

Meta on Monday announced the appointment of former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit as the director of global business group in India. In his new role, Purohit will lead Meta’s strategic relationship with various brands and agencies to boost the adoption of digital tools for revenue growth of India’s business. An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, Purohit brings over 20 years of experience in business, sales and marketing roles with brands like Tata CLiQ, Amazon, Reliance Brands, Aditya Birla group, and Tommy Hilfiger.

He started his career at Aditya Birla Group as a management trainee and then joined Tommy Hilfiger as head of business operations. He spent over two years at Reliance Brands as head of retail business and then moved to Amazon where he lead Amazon Fashion business.

Purohit had quit Tata CLiQ as CEO last month after spending over six years.

“To the wonderful mentors at Tata Group, Board Members of Tata CliQ, Brand partners, agencies and outstanding colleagues – I will treasure every moment and wear it with pride and passion always. I take a short break and look forward to my next stint that starts in January,” Purohit had said in a LinkedIn post last month.

At Meta, apart from engaging brands and agencies, Purohit will also lead partnership initiatives with the media and creative ecosystems to increase adoption of Meta’s digital tools. He will head the company’s key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams.

Purohit will report to Arun Srinivas, director and head of Ads Business for Meta in India.

“India’s largest businesses and agencies are playing a crucial role in the country’s expanding digital economy and are building innovative business models that are inspiring marketers globally. I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India’s economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country,” Srinivas said.

India is a key market for tech giants like Meta especially with regards to growing adoption of digital advertisement services by companies that use ad campaigns to target their consumers.

In FY22, Meta India’s gross ad revenues rose 74% YoY to Rs 16,189 crore largely on the back of increase in adoption of its digital ad tools.