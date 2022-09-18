Merger control regime will provide clarity on ‘control’, says CCI chief

The forthcoming merger control regime will help clarify on concerns regarding the definition of ‘control’ in the form of material influence, AK Gupta, chairperson, Competition Commission of India (CCI), said on Saturday.

Addressing the Annual Conference on Competition Law and Practice organised by CII, Gupta observed that apart from introducing deal value threshold and facilitating faster-review of merger notifications, the new Competition Amendment Bill is expected to bring in commitment and settlement framework and the leniency plus regime.

Gupta said the Bill broadens and deepens the scope of inter-regulatory consultations —a crucial area for reforms to avoid regulatory overlaps. The proposed introduction of a limitation period of three years for filing information/ reference before CCI for anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position, he said would bring certainty to markets and business. Very old cases will not be re-opened, he added.

The CCI is also in the process of setting up a Digital Markets and Data Unit (DMDU) as a centre of expertise for digital markets to engage with stakeholders, provide inputs on policy issues and support data analytics/ management.