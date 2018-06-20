Merger-bound Idea Cellular completes VoLTE expansion

Idea Cellular on Tuesday said it has completed the rollout of VoLTE services in all its 20 4G circles with the country’s third largest telecom operator announcing the launch of VoLTE in five circles — Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, North East Service Area (NESA) and Jammu & Kashmir.

“With the completion of the last phase of VoLTE rollout, Idea is now the only operator to offer pan India integrated 2G, 3G, 4G and VoLTE services. Through our collaboration with 10 leading device brands which cover 75% of the smartphone market, we will cater to our growing base of VoLTE users across the country,” Idea Cellular’s chief marketing officer Sashi Shankar said.

Smartphone brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus, Nokia, Asus, Kult, Panasonic, Honor and Huawei, which cater to 75% of the mobile market in India, have already released the first Idea VoLTE patch on their popular devices. The future models of these brands will come with Idea VoLTE patch embedded in them, Idea said in a statement. Idea’s 4G/VoLTE service is available pan-India except in Delhi and Kolkata metro cities now.

In May, the Aditya Birla Group company had rolled out VoLTE in 15 circles including Maharashtra & Goa, AP & Telangana, Mumbai and Tamil Nadu.

Idea is also offering its subscribers 30GB of 4G data free. Subscribers will be offered 10 GB data on making the first VoLTE call and additional 10 GB on providing feedback on the service after four weeks.