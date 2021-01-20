  • MORE MARKET STATS

Merely producing engineers not enough, says Niti Aayog CEO

By: |
January 20, 2021 3:45 AM

He said India can actually create up to $1 trillion of economic value from the digital economy by 2025, up from around $200 billion currently, and there is a huge potential in whole range of areas.

The Niti Aayog CEO highlighted the challenges faced by India in the field of healthcare, education, energy and how technology can help find solutions for them.The Niti Aayog CEO highlighted the challenges faced by India in the field of healthcare, education, energy and how technology can help find solutions for them.

Asserting that merely producing engineers is not enough, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday called on Indian academic institutions to restructure curriculum, so that emphasis can be given on specialised skillsets like artificial intelligence (AI) and data science, which are in huge demand.

Speaking during the India Digital Summit organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Kant said India has a lot of engineers but there is a great shortage of product designers and data scientists, as the country needs more people with specialised background in fields like artificial intelligence.

Related News

“Indian academic institutions need to restructure their curriculum… focus needs to be laid on emerging areas of technology. Merely producing great number of electric and electronics engineers is not adequate. You need product designers… that is where great amount of value can be created and each one of our institutions need to really work around this,” Kant said.

He said India can actually create up to $1 trillion of economic value from the digital economy by 2025, up from around $200 billion currently, and there is a huge potential in whole range of areas.

“We have over half a billion internet users and the number is rising rapidly in every part of the country. This will create a huge market for a host of digital services, platforms, applications and content and solutions,” he said.

The Niti Aayog CEO highlighted the challenges faced by India in the field of healthcare, education, energy and how technology can help find solutions for them. “Our engineers and our scientists must be able to find technology solutions to these challenges and without technological leapfrogging we will not be able to find solutions,” Kant said.

He said with Bharatnet spreading to rural areas, once the optical fibre reaches all villages, technological change will happen. “I look after the aspirational districts and when I visit them, I find that more than physical infrastructure like roads, they need internet connectivity and that will help in providing healthcare and education in these areas,” he said.

Kant said digital infrastructure has emerged as more significant compared to traditional infrastructure necessities such as power and roads. This makes it crucial for India to augment digital infrastructure to utilise frontier technology in economic development. Digital is the future, Kant said, adding that if India wants to improve the social or health sectors, going digital is critical.

The Niti Aayog CEO said the global electronics market is estimated to be worth $2 trillion, and India’s share in it has grown from 1.3% in 2012 to 3% in 2018. “It is still considered to be miniscule. So, the government came up with the production-linked incentive scheme for the electronics industry,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Merely producing engineers not enough says Niti Aayog CEO
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1CSB Bank reports 89% y-o-y rise in Q3 net profit
2SC upholds threshold for home-buyers to move NCLT
3Aluminium companies seek hike in customs duty